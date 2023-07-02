Instagram’s Twitter Rival: New Leaked Images, Info Of Text-Based App ‘Threads’ Surface Online

New Delhi: Instagram's anticipated Twitter rival, rumored to be called 'Threads' (also known as the 'Barcelona project'), has recently made an appearance on the Google Play Store. Alessandro Paluzzi, a reliable tipster, shared a screenshot showcasing the app's redesigned icon. Notably, the app has not been officially released yet, as Instagram is still working on this new microblogging platform.

Paluzzi revealed that a temporary badge will allow your followers to see that you are on Barcelona and will direct them to your profile if they have the app. This feature aims to facilitate seamless connections with friends, colleagues, and, most importantly, your followers on this upcoming text-based app.

What Is The Purpose Of Threads, An Instagram App?

Instagram is working on a secret text-based app that will compete against Twitter. Threads, according the grab, is going to be a platform “where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics” they care “about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow”. If you are interested in one particular community, you can join it and interact with others. Along with that, users can “follow and connect directly with their favourite creators and others who love the same things – or build a loyal following of their own to share their ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

A Sneak Peek Into Instagram Text-Based App

A leaked image gave a sneak peek into the developing Instagram’s app that will compete against the microblogging giant Twitter in the coming months.

The leaked slide appeared to have been dubbed with the codename P92 or alternatively Barcelona. According to Verge, the users will be able to sign in in the new text-based app with their Instagram username and password and your followers, handle, bio, and verification will transfer over the from the main app.

Reportedly, the user will see a feed and can make text posts up to 500 characters long with attached links, photos, and videos.