Instagram suffers massive outage, company tweets ‘And we're back!’

Facebook-owned photo sharing app Instagram was down for some time but the issue was resolved quickly as many users reported glitches while using that platform.

"And we're back! If you were having a hard time earlier, your account should be working normally now," Instagram said in a tweet.

According to Downdetector.com, Instagram was down for nearly 6,000 users. The Facebook-owned platform said in a tweet earlier on Monday, "We know that some people are currently having issues, and we're fixing it ASAP."

Downdetector's website basically tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

A report by the Independent revealed that users on the platform were greeted with messages that asked them to "try again later". In the UK, there were reportedly over 3,000 cases of downtime faced by users.

This is not the first time the service has suffered an outage, last April, users had reported being unable to post and view content on the app – an issue that was widely reported until it was finally fixed by the Facebook-owned company.

Live TV

#mute