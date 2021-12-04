Instagram Tips: Here’s how to temporarily disable and permanently delete your account

New Delhi: Instagram has become one of the most popular social media sites in recent years, and many individuals have abandoned or taken a vacation from it for a variety of reasons. If you leave Instagram and permanently erase your account, you will be unable to return until you create a new account. Users can, however, temporarily delete their Instagram account and return whenever they want if they want to take a vacation. Let's look at how to accomplish both:

How To Temporarily Deactivate Instagram Account

To temporarily deactivate your Instagram profile, you must first log in to Instagram from your computer. Your profile, photographs, comments, and likes will be temporarily hidden until you reactivate your account.. Here’s how to do it:

On your PC, open Instagram.

Go to your profile photo and click it.

Choose a profile.

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click Edit Profile next to your username.

"Temporarily disable my account" should be selected.

Now choose why you're disabling your account and type your password in the box provided.

To temporarily disable an account, click the Temporarily Disable Account option.

All you have to do to reactivate your account is log in to Instagram from any device.

How To Permanently Delete Instagram Account

Deleting your Instagram account permanently is more difficult than temporarily deactivating it. You must submit a request to Instagram to have your account deleted, and the firm may take up to 90 days to do it. Here’s how to do it:

Use a computer to access Instagram.

To get started, go to the Instagram delete Account page.(https://www.instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/permanent/)

Choose a reason for cancelling your Instagram account from the drop-down menu.

-"Permanently Delete My Account" should be selected.

Instagram will inform you that your account and all of your information will be permanently destroyed 30 days after you submit your request. It could take up to 90 days to remove everything you've posted. Instagram, on the other hand, states that it may keep a copy of your data in its backup after the 90-day period has passed, and that it will only utilise it in the event of a disaster, software mistake, or other data loss, or for legal concerns, violations, or damage prevention efforts.

