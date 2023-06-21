topStoriesenglish2624749
Instagram To Now Let Users Download Public Reels In US

Meta last week announced that it was rolling out the broadcast channels on Instagram globally.

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 12:13 PM IST|Source: IANS

San Francisco: Meta-owned Instagram is rolling out the ability to download Reels shared by public accounts to the camera roll, in the US.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said on his broadcast channel on Wednesday, "In the US, we're rolling out the ability to download Reels shared by public accounts to your camera roll. Just tap the Share icon on a Reel you love and select Download."

"Worth mentioning, Reels shared by private accounts can't be downloaded and public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their Reels in Account Settings."

Mosseri didn't specify whether there will be any watermark on the downloaded Reels.

However, a picture shared by him indicates that the downloaded video will have the account name of the user who posted it and the company's logo.

Last month, the company had introduced new editing updates on Reels, to help creators unleash their creativity.

The update includes features like Split, Speed and Replace.

Meanwhile, last week, Meta had announced that it was rolling out the broadcast channels on Instagram globally, along with a new 'Collaborators' feature which allows creators to invite other creators (or fans) to participate in their broadcast channel.
 

