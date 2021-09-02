Instagram went down in India, other countries, DM, Reels service restored after hours of outage

New Delhi: In yet another incident of a massive outage, several Instagram users in India saying that they were not able to access several features of the photo-sharing platform. Users from different parts of the country reported that the posts and stories on the Instagram application were not loading.

Online outages detecting platform Downdetector also confirmed that there was a sharp spike in outages on Instagram, with most users reporting about the temporary suspension of the services from cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The outage apparently began at about 11:30 AM. As of now, while Instagram or its parent firm Facebook are yet to say a word about the outage, all the services offered by the app have started to work fine again.

Instagram users had also reported that they were not able to access the direct messaging (DM) feature on the app. Several users also took to Twitter to get the attention of the company.

Several users also noted that the outage first appeared to them as if their internet is facing issues. A few of them even said that they tried uninstalling and re-installing the app to fix the glitch.

However, they were quick to realise that there have been some issues with the servers of the social media app. Users also complained that the Reels platform inside the Instagram ecosystem also stopped working for a few hours.

As of now, all the services, including DMs, Reels, and Stories, among others, are working completely fine, and it appears that the issue has been resolved without any major hiccups.