Instagram Working On Ability To Convert Interesting Comments Received On Public Feed Or Reels Into Stories, How Does It Work?

New Delhi: Instagram is working on the new feature that will allow users of public accounts to share comments from any public feed post or Reels to their stories. Simply, you can turn any interesting or important comment your story with a few simple clicks. Sharing the important update on the upcoming feature, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, said it would help creators highlighting important or interesting comments from fellow creators or fans. There’s no information so far when the feature will be rolled out to users globally.

"We’re testing the ability for public accounts to share comments from any public feed post or Reels to their stories. The idea is to help creators highlight important or interesting comments from fellow creators or fans. If you see this let us know what you think!" Adam Mosseri said in his Instagram broadcast channel.

Indeed, this feature will be helpful for creators to share the amazing or interesting comments they receive on their reels or public feed from their fans or fellow creators, thereby enhancing engagement. These creators can express gratitude to their fans by sharing their comments in their stories, which, in turn, motivates fans to engage more with the creators' content and encourages them to be wittier, more thoughtful, and informative in their comments.

The shared screenshot reveals that when users press and hold on the comment they received in the public feed or reels, an icon will appear, allowing them to share it in their stories.

Create And Collaborate With Friends And Creators On Instagram

In the latest update, Instagram brought new ways to create and collaborate with friends and creators on the platform through music, photos, and reels.

One of them is the ability to add music to your photo carousels to add some taste and bring the liveliness of the memories.

Aiming at the increased collaboration with friends and fellow creators, Instagram now allows users to invite up to three friends to co-author a feed post, carousel or reel. If they accept the request, the content will reach each collaborator’s audience and appear on each account’s profile.

Note that both private and public accounts can be added as collaborators on a post or reel.

With content creation and user and fans engagement at the center point, the app is now allowing a creator or artist to invite their followers to join in on a fun prompt or challenge they create on Reels and then hand-pick their favourite submissions to celebrate their fans’ creativity.