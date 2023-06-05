'Investors More Excited About Apple's ChatGPT-Like Services Than VR', Says Ming-Chi Kuo

New Delhi: Everyone is anticipating Apple's WWDC 2023 developer conference, where the corporation is expected to introduce a brand-new product category. Investors are showing more interest in future artificial intelligence (AI) announcements than the tech giant's rumoured augmented reality (AR) headset, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo highlights the importance that investors have on AI developments by speculating that suppliers' income and profits from Apple's headgear may not increase significantly over the course of the next two years.

Investors, according to Kuo, believe that in the next two years, the headset "May not be a substantial revenue and profit contributor" for suppliers.

The success of Apple's unveiling, in the opinion of investors, "will immensely impact 3D interaction design and 3D computer graphics." If Apple enters the AR/VR wearable market, it will probably start a completely new market sector based on its past performance.

The Touch Bar and Mini-sized iPhones were two recent breakthroughs from Apple, but they weren't as successful as expected.

Since programmes like ChatGPT and Midjourney become widely available, the term "AI-generated content" has become popular. Google and Microsoft have also entered the industry. Google only recently began to make its text-to-image tool connected with Google Slides available.

Therefore, it won't be long before Apple enters the scene with its own generative AI. In comparison to Google Helper and Bing AI Copilot, Siri, Apple's existing AI helper, falls far short.

Kuo claims that "investors believe it will help continue the current AI investment sentiment" if Apple introduces its AIGC service at WWDC. Apple might also produce something robust enough to spur interest in brand-new hardware.

The mixed-reality headset should fit in there. It might be Apple's strategy for fusing 3D design, augmented reality, and AI. Last but not least, according to Kuo, if the Apple XR headset launch is a success, the business and its suppliers may gain from its combination with sales of the Watch, Mac, and iPhone.