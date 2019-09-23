close

iOS 13.1

iOS 13.1 will bring CPU throttling feature to iPhone XS, XR

San Francisco: After rolling out iOS 13 for iPhones and watchOS 6 for Apple Watch Series, the iPhone maker is expected to unfold iOS 13.1 with CPU throttling feature to iPhone XR and iPhone XS.

Apple first admitted it throttled CPUs on older iPhones in 2017 and the iPhone maker was accused of artificially slowing down devices. To do away with this, the company also offered discounted battery replacements to users with some iPhone models, The Verge has reported.

Newer iPhone models have more advanced power-monitoring hardware, which will reduce the impact of throttling.

"iPhone 8 and later use a more advanced hardware and software design that provides a more accurate estimation of both power needs and the battery's power capability to maximize overall system performance," Apple wrote on its support page.

"As a result, the impacts of performance management may be less noticeable on iPhone 8 and later. Over time, the rechargeable batteries in all iPhone models will diminish in their capacity and peak performance and will eventually need to be replaced," the company added.

OS 13.1 will be released on September 24. It will bring several features that were avoided for the initial iOS 13 release, including automated Siri Shortcut actions, a share ETA feature in Apple Maps, and data separation for enterprise devices, The Verge reported.

It will also bring general bug fixes to iOS 13.

 

