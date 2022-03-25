iOS 15.4 battery drain issue: Apple shares tips on how to extend battery life

New Delhi: Apple recently launched the iOS 15.4 operating system for Apple iPhone models. The latest operating system allows users to use the face unlock feature with a mask on.

While the update comes with a slew of other features as well, several users are now complaining about battery drainage issues in their devices after installing the latest version of the operating system.

According to media reports, the impact of battery drainage on iPhones varies from variant to variant. On iOS 15.4, iPhone 13 Pro Max provided a battery life for half a day. The impact is reportedly worse on older Apple iPhone 11 models.

Several users complained on Twitter about the flaw in the operating system. Apple has now taken note of user complaints. Taking it to the microblogging platform, Twitter, the Cupertino-based tech giant said that it is normal for apps and features to make adjustments to the update.

“Thanks for reaching out! We'll be happy to help. It's normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update. Let's have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further”, Apple Support Twitter handle said.

The support handle also shared a few tips on how users can save the battery of their Apple devices. In the Tweet, the tech giant added a link that redirects to a page titled "Maximizing Battery Life and Lifespan". Also Read: ICICI Bank Glitch: Here's what went wrong on ICICI net banking, mobile app

On the page, users can get tips on how to save battery life. Some of the tips listed on the page include dimming the screen, turning on auto-brightness, and enabling low power mode in a bid to save battery life. Also Read: ESIC scheme adds 12.84 lakh new members in January

