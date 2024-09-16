iOS 18 Update In India: Check Features, Release Time, and Compatible iPhone Models; How To Download And Prepare For Installation

iOS 18 Release In India: Good News For iPhone users! Apple is set to roll out its latest operating system, iOS 18 later today. The latest update of iOS 18 was officially announced at Apple’s WWDC event in June 2024.

During the iPhone 16 series launch, the Cupertino-based tech giant has officially rolled out the new software update with an array of exciting new features. However, iOS 18 will be available to eligible iPhone users with AI upgrades, customisation features, a new design, and much more.

Notably, the initial release of Apple's iOS 18 will not include Apple Intelligence features, which are set to be introduced in parts starting with iOS 18.1 expected sometime in October.

iOS 18 Release Time In India

The official launch time for iOS 18 is still a mystery, but following previous patterns, it’s expected to begin rolling out around 10:30 PM IST. Adding further, the latest iPhone 16 series will come pre-loaded with iOS 18 right out of the box.

iOS 18 Compatible Devices

The iPhones set to receive the iOS 18 update include the iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE (second generation or later).

Adding further, the iPhone 16 series will introduce Apple Intelligence, though only select older models will support this feature. Compatibility will be limited to devices with the A17 Pro chip or M1 to M4 SoCs, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPads with the M1 chip or newer, and Macs powered by M1 or later processors.

iOS 18 Features

The iOS 18 update will introduce several exciting features, including customizable home screen layouts, a revamped Control Centre, eye tracking, music haptics, motion cues, enhancements to Safari and the Maps app, a redesigned Photos app, an expanded Apple Health ecosystem, new iMessage features, and more.

Steps To Do Before Installing iOS 18?

Step 1: Clear unused apps and files to ensure you have enough storage space for the iOS 18 update.

Step 2: Temporarily delete apps like WhatsApp and Instagram to free up additional space and remove cached data.

Step 3: Back up your iPhone using iCloud or a local backup to protect your data before the update.

Step 4: Ensure your iPhone is fully charged and connected to a stable Wi-Fi network before starting the update process.

How To Download iOS 18

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your device.

Step 2: Go to General, then tap on Software Update.

Step 3: If iOS 18 is available, tap Download and Install.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update process.