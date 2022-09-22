iPhone 11 available at just Rs 26,969 ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Day sale! Here is how to get iPhone 11 at a MASSIVE price cut

New Delhi: Ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, the Apple iPhone 11 has witnessed a massive drop in its price. The iPhone 11 Smartphone, which is 5G enabled and has almost all the new-age features, is selling with a discount of up to 22 percent for regular Flipkart users, while for the Flipkart plus members, the phone is available at even cheaper price.

Customers who were waiting to upgrade to buy an Apple smartphone can now visit the e-commerce website to know more details about the ongoing offer.

Flipkart plus members can to get the iPhone 11 at effective price of Rs 26,969. Check price break-up

Offer price for Flipkart Prime members: 33990

Exchange available (we tried realme 8): Rs 7150

Pick up charge: Rs 100

Secure packing fee: Rs 29

Price after exchange: Rs 26,969 (Credit card offer not available in case of exchange)

The Apple iPhone 11 comes with 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) Liquid Retina HD LCD display. The Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68) boasts of dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps. It has 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo. The phone has face ID for secure authentication, A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine and comes with Fast-charge.

iPhone 11 is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED) variants.