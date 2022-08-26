New Delhi: Apple's iPhone 11 is now available for Rs 25,000 on Flipkart, thanks to new price cuts and promotions. The e-commerce behemoth has announced a 15% discount on the iPhone 11, and you can also exchange your smartphones as part of this massive Flipkart offer. After combining all of the discounts, you can get a phone that was originally priced at Rs 49,000 for less than Rs 25,000.

The 64GB iPhone 11 is now available for Rs 41,999, down from Rs 49,000. You can use various offers to significantly reduce the price of the phone. The price and discount are also affected by the variant and colour. Before any discounts, a 128GB iPhone 11 variant will set you back Rs 48,999. Read More: iPhone 14 Pro live image leaked ahead of its launch in September, check how it looks

On Flipkart, you can trade in your smartphone for the iPhone 11. If you decide to replace your smartphone with an iPhone 11 from Flipkart, you can save up to Rs 17,000 on the purchase. The price will be reduced to Rs 24,000 on the e-commerce giant's website. However, you must first determine whether the exchange offer is available at your Pincode. Furthermore, the exchange discount would be determined by the condition, model, and age of the phone being exchanged. Read More: Sony increases PlayStation 5 price in select countries including India; Here is all you need to know

Not only that, but If you use CitiBank debit and credit cards, you can get discounts of up to 10%. A 5% cashback will be given to Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders.

Now is the time to get your hands on your favourite iPhone! This is a discount we are very excited about.