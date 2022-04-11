हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
iPhone 12 gets massive price cut on Amazon and iStore; Details here

iPhone 12 64GB is currently available for Rs 53,999.

New Delhi: The Apple iPhone 12 is available for Rs 42,349 if the e-commerce portal's conditions are met. For your old phone, Amazon India is providing Rs 10,650. The pricing may vary depending on the phone's quality and physical appearance.

Apple iPhone 12 64GB is currently available for Rs 53,999, which is 18% less than its initial selling price of Rs 65,900. With the conversion rate in force, the iPhone 12 costs Rs 43,349. In addition, SBI cardholders will receive a Rs 1,000 immediate discount. Given these factors, the Apple iPhone 13's price could be reduced to Rs 42,349.

Similarly, the same phone costs roughly Rs 60,900 on the Apple iStore. Additional benefits are available to HDFC cardholders.

iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, and a single 12-megapixel front camera. The A14 Bionic chipset is used in the Apple iPhone 12.

