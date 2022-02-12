iPhone 12 mini available at as low as Rs 28,000 on Flipkart; here's how to get this deal

New Delhi: Today, the iPhone 12 mini is sold at an enticing price on Flipkart. The offer allows you to get the iPhone 12 mini at a discounted price of Rs 28,000. It's worth noting that this isn't a one-time offer. Let's take a look at the iPhone 12 mini discount offer's terms and limitations.

Flipkart is providing a discount on both the 64GB and 256GB editions of the iPhone 12 mini, as well as all colours — blue, black, and green.

The 64GB iPhone 12 mini costs Rs 42,299, while the 128GB and 256GB models cost Rs 55,299 and Rs 65,299, respectively. To get the 64GB model for Rs 28,000, you'll need to trade in your current smartphone for the iPhone 12 small.

The e-commerce giant is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 15,500 on the iPhone 12 mini. Remember that the value of the exchange depends on the model you are exchanging for the iPhone 12 mini. You will receive a higher value if you trade it for your old iPhone. In comparison, the exchange rate supplied by Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and others will be slightly cheaper, as will the exchange rate offered by iPhones.

If you can get the best exchange rate of Rs 15,500, you can get the iPhone 12 mini 64GB model for Rs 28,000. To take advantage of the exchange deal, buyers must go to Flipkart > select the 64GB model > input the details of their previous phone > enter the IMEI number.

After you provide these details, the e-commerce website will display the currency rate offered on your smartphone. The same offer allows you to purchase the iPhone 12 mini 256GB variant for Rs 51,000.

If you've been meaning to upgrade your iPhone or existing Android phone, now is the moment. At roughly Rs 28,000, the iPhone 12 mini 64GB is one of the finest deals on any iPhone right now. At such a low price, the iPhone 12 small provides a luxury design, an enhanced camera system, and exceptional performance.

