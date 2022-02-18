iPhone 12 on discount: Phone’s price slashed on Amazon, Flipkart, check exchange offers

New Delhi: Apple iPhone 12 is selling at a big discount on Amazon and Flipkart. So, if you’re planning to buy a new smartphone, this could be the right time to buy iPhone 12 at a discounted price. Moreover, you can also use bank offers to avail of additional discounts on the purchase of the iPhone 12.

The price of the iPhone 12 models depend on storage and colour. On Amazon, you can buy iPhone 12 64 GB, Black variant at just Rs 42,049. The smartphone’s retail price on the e-commerce website is Rs 56,999, a discount of Rs 8,901 or 14% from the retail price of Rs 65,900.

However, you can reduce the price further by using exchange offers. Amazon is offering a discount of up to Rs 14,950 via exchange offers. Using Amazon’s exchange offers, the iPhone 12 will be available at Rs 42,049. You will get a discount depending on the smartphone you’re exchanging.

Further, you can use Citi Bank Credit Card to avail of a Rs 1500 instant discount on an iPhone 12 purchase. The discount is applicable only on EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering discounts/cashback on HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Cards and MoneyBack Credit Cards.

On the other hand, you can buy iPhone 12 (64 GB, Black) on Flipkart for as low as Rs 44,799. Currently, the smartphone is selling at Rs 60,299 at an 8% or Rs 5,601 discount from its market price on Flipkart.

You can get up to Rs 15,500 off on the purchase of the iPhone 12 via exchange offers. Using the exchange offer, you can buy the smartphone at Rs 44,799 on the e-commerce website. Also Read: Microsoft Recruitment 2022: IT major invites fresh graduates for software engineer role

Moreover, you can Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card to get 5 per cent unlimited cashback on the purchase of the iPhone 12 from the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform. Also Read: OnePlus launches two new smart TVs in India --Check price, specs and other details

Live TV

#mute