New Delhi: If you are planning to buy iPhone 13 and delaying your purchase for an attractive deal, this could be your chance. ICICI Bank is running an impressive offer for customers planning to buy the latest flagship smartphone from Apple. The private sector lender is offering a 24-hour No Extra Cost EMI on Apple iPhone 13 purchase, meaning that customers can buy the smartphone in easy instalments.

The details of the ICICI Bank’s ‘buy now, pay later’ scheme with 24-month no extra cost EMI is mentioned on the bank's website. According to the official bank website, the offer is applicable on all ICICI Bank credit cards. The bank will levy an interest rate of 7.5% per annum on a reducing basis on the overall transaction amount.

The offer is applicable not just on iPhone 13, but also on other Apple smartphones such as iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE. The bank said that the offer is valid at select Apple authorized reseller stores. However, customers should check with the store before availing of the offer.

ICICI Bank iPhone 13 Offer Terms

ICICI Bank said on the website that 75% of the transaction value will be converted into 24 EMIs. Customers will have to pay the balance of 25% in the 25th month from the 1st EMI month.

Moreover, at the end of the EMI plan, customers can get 25% of the value in return as the bank has partnered with Servify to offer a 25% assured buyback plan. The last date to purchase iPhone 13 under the offer is June 25, 2022.

Apple iPhone 13 at just 2,341 a month

ICICI Bank mentioned on the website that as part of the offer, customers will be able to buy Apple iPhone 13 by paying just Rs 2,341 a month. The low EMI will cover the 24 months EMIs.

However, if a customer wants to continue using the smartphone, they will have to pay the remaining 25% to the bank. Otherwise, they can sell it to Servify to get 25% of the phone's worth to pay back the amount.