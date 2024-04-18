New Delhi: Get ready for big savings! A massive discount on the coveted Apple's iPhone 13! This limited-time offer is your chance to own cutting-edge technology at an unbeatable price.

Apple's popular mid-range flagship Apple iPhone 13 with a 128GB variant is currently available at an enticing discount on the e-commerce giant Amazon. The premium smartphone is priced at Rs 52,090, down from its usual Rs 59,900. Hence, it is now 13% cheaper, making it a great opportunity for enthusiasts to join the Apple ecosystem.

The iPhone 13 is offered in Blue, Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Green, and Product Red colour options.

iPhone 13 Bank Offers:

The e-commerce giant allows users to exchange their old smartphones for discounts of up to Rs 34,150, depending on the smartphone's model and condition. Customers can enter their pin code to check the offer's availability in their area.

Apart from this, there is an additional discount of up to Rs 2,604 for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. After adding all perks on Amazon, the final price of the Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) is down to just Rs 15,336. (Also Read: Vivo T3x 5G Smartphone Launched In India With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC And Android 14; Check Price, Specs)

iPhone 13 Specifications:

The premium smartphone features a stunning 6.1-inch OLED display, delivering crisp visuals with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels and an impressive pixel density of 460 PPI.

The iPhone 13's HDR and Display P3 certifications ensure vivid colours and deep contrasts, ensuring a remarkable peak brightness of 1200 nits. The smartphone is equipped with a Ceramic Shield protection on the front. The IP68-rated smartphone is powered by Apple's cutting-edge A15 Bionic chipset.

In the camera department, the iPhone 13 excels with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, complemented by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens featuring a 120-degree field of view. (Also Read: Samsung Launches Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K And OLED TVs In India With Powerful AI Features; Check Price, Specs)

It also shines in videography, offering the ability to capture stunning 4K 60fps HDR videos with Dolby Vision support.