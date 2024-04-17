Vivo T3x 5G Smartphone Launched In India With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC And Android 14; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Chinese tech giant Vivo has expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of its latest Vivo T3x 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The newly launched smartphone is offered Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss shades.

The IP64-rated smartphone runs on the Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14 out-of-the-box and comes with three storage options: 4GB RAM+128GB,6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB.

Vivo T3x 5G Price, Availability And Discount Offer:

For the 4GB RAM + 128GB base storage variant, the smartphone is priced at Rs 13,499. The 6GB RAM + 128GB variant cost at Rs 14,999 and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 16,499.

Consumer can buy the smartphone from April 24 via Vivo's official online store, Flipkart, as well as offline retail stores. Moreover, the company is offering up to Rs. 1,500 discount for purchases made using HDFC Bank and SBI Cards. (Also Read: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With Two New Earbuds Launched Globally; Check Price, Specs)

Vivo T3x 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features an expansive 6.72-inch full-HD LCD display delivers stunning visuals with a peak brightness of 1000 nits, a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a sharp pixel density of 393 ppi pixel density.

It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery, supported by 44W fast charging technology. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a 4nm-based Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, delivering unparalleled performance and efficiency.

In the camera department, the smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup, comprising a high-resolution 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel shooter at the front. (Also Read: Asus ZenBoook Duo Laptop With Dual OLED Touchscreens Launched In India; Check Price And Specs)

For connectivity, it supports 5G connectivity, alongside Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, Beidu, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo T3x 5G comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.

Adding further, the Vivo T3x 5G is equipped with a range of sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor, enhancing your overall user experience.