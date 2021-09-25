iPhone 13 deliveries being in India, Tata CLiQ first to deliver iPhone 13 in country

New Delhi: Apple customers of Tata CLiQ, one of India`s prominent e-commerce marketplace, were in for a pleasant surprise on the morning of September 24, 2021, as they were amongst the first customers in the country to lay their hands on the all-new iPhone 13.

The company partnered with the iconic Taj Hotels for white-gloved deliveries in an endeavour to provide an elevated experience. The much-awaited phone was hand-delivered to lucky customers at 8.01 am by Tata CLiQ and the impeccably dressed staff from Taj Hotels, in specially curated `black boxes`. (Also Read: Elon Musk, Grimes break up after three years together, will continue to co-parent their one-year-old son )

Sandeep Kulkarni, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Tata CLiQ said, "We are constantly pushing ourselves to innovate and raise the bar on Customer Experience. These white-gloved deliveries were one more attempt to put a smile on our customers` faces."

Salam Shaikh, one of the customers said, "It was nice to get the new iPhone-13 first thing in the morning. It indeed made my day. Thanks to Tata CLiQ. For my family and me, it was by far the most memorable delivery experience." (Also Read: HCL First Careers Program: Here’s how freshers can get assured jobs at IT firm )

Tata CLiQ is India`s fastest-growing destination for brands. In their upcoming festive sale called the 10/10 sale (5th to 12th October 2021), they are offering their customers the best deals across fashion, electronics, beauty, and home categories.