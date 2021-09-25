हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
iPhone 13

iPhone 13 deliveries being in India, Tata CLiQ first to deliver iPhone 13 in country

Apple customers of Tata CLiQ  were amongst the first customers in the country to lay their hands on the all-new iPhone 13 on September,24.

New Delhi: Apple customers of Tata CLiQ, one of India`s prominent e-commerce marketplace, were in for a pleasant surprise on the morning of September 24, 2021, as they were amongst the first customers in the country to lay their hands on the all-new iPhone 13.

The company partnered with the iconic Taj Hotels for white-gloved deliveries in an endeavour to provide an elevated experience. The much-awaited phone was hand-delivered to lucky customers at 8.01 am by Tata CLiQ and the impeccably dressed staff from Taj Hotels, in specially curated `black boxes`. (Also Read: Elon Musk, Grimes break up after three years together, will continue to co-parent their one-year-old son  )

Sandeep Kulkarni, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Tata CLiQ said, "We are constantly pushing ourselves to innovate and raise the bar on Customer Experience. These white-gloved deliveries were one more attempt to put a smile on our customers` faces."

Salam Shaikh, one of the customers said, "It was nice to get the new iPhone-13 first thing in the morning. It indeed made my day. Thanks to Tata CLiQ. For my family and me, it was by far the most memorable delivery experience." (Also Read: HCL First Careers Program: Here’s how freshers can get assured jobs at IT firm )

Tata CLiQ is India`s fastest-growing destination for brands. In their upcoming festive sale called the 10/10 sale (5th to 12th October 2021), they are offering their customers the best deals across fashion, electronics, beauty, and home categories.

