New Delhi: iPhone 13 deals are at its peak, so if you're thinking about getting one, head to Croma. The electronics store is currently giving a tempting deal on the iPhone 13 that includes both bank and exchange incentives. Croma has reduced the phone's pricing by Rs 10,000. The iPhone 13 was released in 2021. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini are all part of the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 is expected to be released in September, according to reports.

Croma is offering a Rs 10,000 discount on the iPhone 13, which is normally priced at Rs 79,900. This reduces the cost to Rs 69,900. Croma is also offering a Rs 4000 cashback on HDFC bank cards. This reduces the cost to Rs 64,900. If you have an older iPhone, you can now get even more money off your iPhone 13's ultimate pricing.

If you have a 64GB iPhone 11, for example, you can practically receive a Rs 16,000 discount. You can receive roughly Rs 18,420 if you have a 128GB iPhone. Similarly, you would receive Rs 21,540 if you trade in your iPhone 12 64GB. Nobody in their right mind, however, would trade in their iPhone 12 for the iPhone 13, because the differences are minimal.

So we return to the iPhone 11 deal, which appears to be both feasible and realistic. You can buy the new iPhone 13 for Rs 49,900 if you trade in your iPhone 11 64GB. Similarly, if your previous phone has more storage, a new phone can be bought for as little as Rs 48,000. Given that the iPhone 13 is one of the most powerful handsets money can buy, the deal isn't awful.

Furthermore, the iPhone 14 is still months away from release, and even if it happens, the device's price may be too exorbitant for some users and may not suit everyone's budget. Apple will also not provide large discounts or incentives in the first few weeks. Yes, some cash back incentives may be available on HDFC cards, but we are unsure about other flat discounts or deals.