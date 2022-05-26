New Delhi: Apple iPhone 13 is one of the best selling smartphones in the Indian as well as global markets. The flagship smartphone comes with unmatched features which augur well for its popularity. However, it is the high price of the iPhone 13 that makes it unattractive for many, who maybe are waiting for another price drop so that the smartphone gets more affordable. If you’re also delaying your iPhone 13 purchase, there’s good news for you. Flipkart is offering tons of deals on iPhone 13 using which you can get the device at really impressive rates.

Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 74,900, down from its launch price of Rs 79,900. However, customers can additional discounts on smartphone purchase by clubbing multiple offers. Using card discounts or cashback and exchange offers, customers can buy Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 41,900. But there’s a catch.

Flipkart is offering up to a Rs 33,000 discount on the purchase of an iPhone 13 if you trade your old smartphone. The discount varies on the phone model and its condition. Buying with the exchange will also get you additional Rs 3,000 discount.

However, most smartphones aren’t valued at such a high price by Flipkart. Most Android phones will fetch you a lesser discount. But an additional Rs 3000 discount makes the deal sweeter.

Moreover, customers can get a further discount using card offers. For instance, customers buying iPhone 13 from Flipkart can avail Rs 4000 discount on iPhone 13 purchase via HDFC Bank credit or debit card. The discount is even valid on EMI transactions. Also Read: Centre waives late fee till June for delayed filing of GST returns under composition scheme

Customers can get 5% cashback on buying the smartphone via Flipkart Axis Bank Card. However, this offer is valid only on non-EMI transactions. Also Read: Instagram account disabled? Here’s how to reactivate IG account in simple steps