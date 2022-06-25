NewsTechnology
APPLE IPHONE 13

iPhone 13 gifted to Kacha Badam singer by Delhi fan! His response shows he’s busy with Apple phone

Kacha Badam singer has received Apple iPhone 13 as a gift from a Delhi fan. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 06:31 PM IST
  • Apple iPhone 13 offers some of the best cameras in a smartphone to date.
  • Two 12-megapixel cameras make up the dual-camera system at the back.

Trending Photos

iPhone 13 gifted to Kacha Badam singer by Delhi fan! His response shows he’s busy with Apple phone

New Delhi: A few months ago, the internet was swept up by Kacha Badam, which was nothing but modest musings of a peanut vendor that went viral on social media and later got remixed into a song that many found addictive. The remixed version of the Kacha Badam was everywhere, from Instagram Reels to YouTube mixes. With the song becoming a huge internet hit, its singer Bhuban Badyakar rose to fame and began performing his song "kacha badam" at live shows. Thanks to his popularity and humbleness, he has now received a brand new Apple iPhone 13 as a gift from a fan located in Delhi.  

He received the smartphone as a gift after he recently performed at an event in the capital city. At that show, he reportedly made visitors grove on his well-known hit Kacha Badam. (ALSO READ: Deserves high valuation: Anand Mahindra praises Mumbai woman-led food business) 

One of the fans was so impressed with his performance that he gifted him an Apple iPhone 13, the flagship smartphone launched by the Cupertino-headquartered company last year. (ALSO READ: Bitcoin trading platform Bitpanda lays off 250 employees) 

In an interview with the media, Bhuban said that he was overjoyed to have received this iPhone. After hearing his song, a person from Delhi gave him something he never expected, Bhuban added, 

"People have blessed me and now I am known. I had never thought that it would happen and such good things would come in my life. I am clicking photographs with this phone," he was quoted as saying.

Apple iPhone 13 offers some of the best cameras in a smartphone to date. Two 12-megapixel cameras make up the dual-camera system at the back. 4K resolution videos can be captured by the cameras. Additionally, the front-facing 12-megapixel camera captures 4K video with smart HDR for improved contrast. 

Apple iPhone 13iPhone 13Bhuban BadyakarKacha Badam

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath