New Delhi: A few months ago, the internet was swept up by Kacha Badam, which was nothing but modest musings of a peanut vendor that went viral on social media and later got remixed into a song that many found addictive. The remixed version of the Kacha Badam was everywhere, from Instagram Reels to YouTube mixes. With the song becoming a huge internet hit, its singer Bhuban Badyakar rose to fame and began performing his song "kacha badam" at live shows. Thanks to his popularity and humbleness, he has now received a brand new Apple iPhone 13 as a gift from a fan located in Delhi.

He received the smartphone as a gift after he recently performed at an event in the capital city. At that show, he reportedly made visitors grove on his well-known hit Kacha Badam.

One of the fans was so impressed with his performance that he gifted him an Apple iPhone 13, the flagship smartphone launched by the Cupertino-headquartered company last year.

In an interview with the media, Bhuban said that he was overjoyed to have received this iPhone. After hearing his song, a person from Delhi gave him something he never expected, Bhuban added,

"People have blessed me and now I am known. I had never thought that it would happen and such good things would come in my life. I am clicking photographs with this phone," he was quoted as saying.

