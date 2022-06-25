New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to Twitter to share a commendable message about a 'food' business that actually merits a skyrocketing price. In his tweet, Mahindra mentioned a Mumbai-based woman who turned her passion for cooking into a business. Geeta Patil is the owner of Patil Kaki, a snack restaurant that manufactures and delivers handcrafted Maharashtrian sweets such as chakli, ukadiche modak, and puranpoli.

Geeta Patil, the shop's owner, began cooking after being inspired by her mother, according to a Better India report. While she was cooking snacks for her family and friends, she started her business in 2016. Read More: Permira and Hellman & Friedman-led investor group acquires SaaS firm Zendesk for $10.2 billion

Showering praises, Anand Mahindra tweeted, “this is the kind of ‘food’ startup that truly deserves a soaring valuation. Because the ingredients are grit & determination…you can’t learn that in Business Schools." Read More: Zomato to acquire grocery delivery platform Blinkit for Rs 4447 crore: All you need to know

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, was recently appointed by the government as a non-official director on the Reserve Bank's central board. Along with Mahindra, Pankaj R Patel and Venu Srinivasan were appointed, as well as former IIM (Ahmedabad) professor Ravindra H Dholakia.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) made the nominations for a four-year term, according to a notification from the RBI.

The central board of directors governs the business of the RBI. The members of the board, which is chaired by the RBI Governor, are appointed by the Indian government in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India Act.

Anand Mahindra is the Mahindra Group's chairman, as well as the non-executive chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra. During his tenure, the Group has expanded both locally and globally into a variety of significant industrial areas ranging from automobiles and agriculture to information technology and aerospace.

Mahindra has served on various global boards, including the Council on Foreign Relations' Global Board of Advisors in New York and the International Advisory Council of Singapore's Economic Development Board. He now serves on the board of the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, Invest India.