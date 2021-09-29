iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro deliveries get delayed, here’s why Apple is lagging

New Delhi: Customers who had pre-booked iPhone 13 are faced with a delay in the expected delivery times. The reason behind the delay is a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam, the country where iPhone 13’s camera modules are assembled.

The rising number of cases has led to a disruption in the supplies of iPhone 13’s four models - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max - as several parts of the smartphone are assembled in Vietnam, according to a report by Nikkei.

Apple currently has multiple factories manufacturing iPhone 13 in Vietnam. The country, however, is facing an alarming number of COVID-19 cases since April 2021. Business hubs such as Ho Chi Minh City and nearby industrial provinces are the worst impacted. COVID-19 cases are expected to lower in Vietnam as early as mid-October.

In the US, Apple’s selling partners for iPhone 13 such as Verizon Communications Inc and Best Buy have pointed out the delays after pre-ordering began in September. Sellers have updated customers that due to a shortage of supply and high demand, customers are likely to get delayed delivery of iPhone 13. Analysts are now warning of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years, according to a report by Reuters. Also Read: ECGC IPO: Cabinet approves Export Credit Guarantee Corporation’s public market listing

iPhone 13 comes with an updated camera setup that allows more light inside so that users can capture sharper images even in low-light conditions. The newly launched smartphone’s camera also comes with Cinematic Mode that offers a swifter transition of focus from foreground to background in the same frame - one of the must-have features for recording quality scenes. Also Read: SBI alert! SBI Wecare deposit scheme extended till 31th March 2022, check details here