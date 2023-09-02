New Delhi: As the launch date of the Apple iPhone 15 lineup is approaching rapidly, there are numerous offers on the selected models. Customers may now get the iPhone 13 for a much-reduced price on Flipkart. The significant price reduction may be due to Apple's announcement that the new iPhone 15 series will launch on September 12. If you want to own an Apple iPhone, this may be the perfect time for the same.

Apple iPhone 13: Price





The starting price for the iPhone 13 is currently Rs 58,999 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 13: Price Reductions

Given that platforms gave bank offers and other discounts to sell the 5G phone at this price, this is the lowest pricing to date. Customers can now purchase the iPhone 13 at this price without a bank offer, though.

Apple iPhone 13: Discount Offers On Flipkart And Amazon

Additionally, individuals who desire a bigger discount and have a credit card from HDFC bank can purchase the iPhone 13 on Flipkart for an actual price of Rs 56,999. Although Amazon doesn't have a bank offer.

Apple iPhone 13: Exchange Offers

As a result, customers can exchange their old phones for this iPhone and get an even better deal on it. However, keep in mind that the exchange price is determined by the age and quality of your previous phone.