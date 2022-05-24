iPhone 13 Pro Max available at Rs 21,000 discount, but there's a catch

New Delhi: For its flagship features, Apple iPhone models have been on the expensive side. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most expensive and high-end model of the 13 series at the moment. Now that the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max has dropped, everyone is excited since this could be the best time to buy this premium flagship.

Apple Premium Reseller Store has announced a price cut for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This effectively lowers the price of the base 128GB model to Rs. 1,08,900. The iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB variant costs Rs. 1,18,900, while the 512GB model costs Rs. 1,38,900. The top-of-the-line 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max costs Rs. 1,58,900.

The big reduction of Rs. 21,000 is fantastic. There is, however, a catch. As previously stated, the massive discount offer is computed at Rs. 18,000 on an older iPhone. The Apple Premium Reseller Store has discounted the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The exchange rate was determined using an iPhone XR model with a maximum value of Rs. 18,000 in this case. With an extra Rs. 3,000 rebate incentive, the iPhone 13 Pro Max now costs Rs. 21,000 less. When we talk about an exchange offer, the price can vary depending on the model, the phone's condition, and other considerations.

In terms of specifications, the Wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a substantial improvement in low-light scenarios, up to 2.2x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro and approximately 1.5x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max, thanks to the larger f/1.5 aperture.

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max also includes Dolby Vision and, for the first time, ProRes, which is only available on iPhone. The Apple A15 chipset, which offers a significant performance improvement, is the most significant upgrade beneath the hood. The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max's new chipset offers a 50% increase in graphics performance.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max also includes 5G with additional bands for improved coverage, significant improvements to battery life for the best battery life ever on an iPhone, new storage capacity of 1TB, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, which the firm claims is harder than any smartphone glass.