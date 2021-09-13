हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro to have max storage ever of 1TB: Report

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 series on September 14 and now ahead of the official announcement, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed the expected storage capacities for the iPhone 13 lineup.  

iPhone 13 Pro to have max storage ever of 1TB: Report

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 series on September 14 and now ahead of the official announcement, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed the expected storage capacities for the iPhone 13 lineup.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 13 lineup will start with 128GB of storage, with no 64GB option for any models. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available with up to 1TB of storage, which would be the largest capacity ever offered for an iPhone, reports MacRumors.

Like other 2021 events, Apple confirmed that the September launch event will also take place virtually.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The devices are said to be powered by Apple's next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC's 5nm+ process.

The entire iPhone 13 range is also expected to sport the LiDAR sensor, which first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

A recent report said that has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will increase the price of the upcoming iPhones to compensate for rising chip production costs.

Apple may also launch Watch Series 7 with a smaller "S7" chip, potentially providing more space for a larger battery or other components.

This new chipset will be built from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology. On its website, ASE Technology confirmed that its double-sided technology will allow for module miniaturisation.

Tags:
iPhone 13Apple iPhone 13iPhone 13 features
