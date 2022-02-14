iPhone 13 vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Here's what you should buy

New Delhi: In 2022, the main fight has come again. And, in the form of the Galaxy S22 and the iPhone 13, respectively, the Samsung vs. Apple flagship battle has a new opponent. Samsung's latest phone was released earlier this month, while Apple's iPhone 13 series was released late last year but still makes a solid case for flagship status in the market. But, right now, which of these gadgets offers the best value, and how do they compare to one another?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Design

The design of Samsung's new Galaxy S22 smartphone has been updated to give it a more attractive appearance. The curves have been preserved to provide a firm grip in the hand. In addition, the form factor is compact, which is rare in today's flagship market. The vertical placement of the triple rear cameras at the back creates a sense of homogeneity that you might enjoy.

Both sides of the body are composed of glass, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Aluminium was used to make the side structure. The device is dust and water resistant to IP68 standards.

Apple has incorporated a mix of curves and sharpness into the design of the iPhone 13 series. The display is still served by the thick notch, while the rest of the body is made out of glass and aluminium. The dual back camera arrangement on this gadget is housed in a square-shaped module. The iPhone 13 weighs 174 grams, yet it doesn't prevent it from being comfortable to handle and operate. Apple has given the device an IP68 designation for further durability, and the glass is made of Corning Gorilla Glass.

Both heavyweights provide you the most bang for your buck. The Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an Always-On display option. Because of the small bezels, the screen to body ratio is 87 percent, and the screen has a peak brightness of 1300nits.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Display

The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch screen, but it is a Super Retina XDR OLED panel with HDR10 and Dolby Vision compatibility, but no high refresh rate. The screen to body ratio is 86 percent thanks to the broad notch, and the peak brightness of 1200nits should be sufficient for most users.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Hardware

The availability of Snapdragon variants in regions like India, where Samsung has relied on Exynos models for years, was the major news of Samsung's debut. In 2022, however, this will change, allowing users to purchase the Galaxy S22 with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. However, it only comes with 8GB of RAM, but you can pick between 128GB and 256GB of storage depending on your needs. The gadget supports the most up-to-date communication standards, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and USB Type C 3.2. It includes dual speakers but no headphone jack, and the 3700mAh battery supports 25W rapid charging with the included adapter and 15W wireless charging.

This year's iPhone 13 features Apple's A15 Bionic chipset with 4GB RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The hexa-core CPU has long been the industry standard for flagship hardware, and the A15 Bionic raises the bar even higher. You'll never be disappointed in terms of performance, and the device's fluidity plays a huge part in that. It connects via Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Lighting USB 2.0 port. The 3240mAh battery supports wired fast charging at 20W and wireless charging at 15W through MagSafe.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Camera

The back cameras have been improved to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, giving you a triple rear camera arrangement. It has a 10-megapixel camera on the front.

The iPhone 13 features a dual rear camera module with a 12-megapixel wide sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there are two 12-megapixel sensors as well as an SL 3D sensor for Face ID.

Samsung has tweaked the base model of its Galaxy S smartphone. It has a smaller footprint but maintains the same hardware and performance. The cameras are all excellent, with a focus on overall results. And, for a phone in the sub-Rs 80,000 pricing range, there's a lot to admire about it.

The Apple iPhone 13 continues to establish standards, but the standard model falls short of being the go-to option for all buyers. Although there are fewer cameras, the quality is not compromised. However, if switching to iOS is not an option, the Galaxy S22 is a solid option.