New Delhi: WhatsApp has recently made a change to its message pinning feature. Now, users can pin up to 3 messages in a chat. According to Meta, users can also pin media, voice notes, and emojis apart from the text.

This feature works in both one-on-one chats and group chats. Users can choose to pin a message for 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. Notably, messages are automatically pinned for 7 days. On Apple devices, simply swipe right on a message to find the Pin button.

How to pin messages in a WhatsApp chat?

For Android Users:

-Open WhatsApp and go to the chat with the message you want to pin.

-Tap and hold the message until it's selected.

-Tap the three dots icon in the top right corner.

-Select "Pin" from the options.

-Choose the pin duration (24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days) and tap "Pin" to confirm.

For iOS Users:

-Open WhatsApp and navigate to the chat containing the message you want to pin.

-Tap and hold the message you wish to pin until it's highlighted.

-In the options that appear at the top of the screen, tap on "More options" (usually depicted as three vertical dots).

-From the menu that appears, select "Pin" among the available options.

-Next, choose the desired pin duration (24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days) and tap on it to confirm and pin the message.

For Web and Desktop Users:

-Open WhatsApp Web or Desktop app and log in to your account.

-Navigate to the chat where the message you want to pin is located.

-Hover your cursor over the message you wish to pin. A downward arrow button will appear next to the message.

-Click on the downward arrow button to reveal a menu of options.

-From the menu, select "Pin message." Choose the desired pin duration (24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days) and click on it to confirm and pin the message.