iPhone 14 may get iPhone 13's A15 chipset; Pro models to have A16 SoC

New Delhi: The iPhone 14 specifications have been leaked on the internet. The display specifications and performance unit information of the four iPhone 13 series successors, namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, have been exposed in a fresh leak. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max would have the same chipset as the iPhone 13 series.

According to the expert, Apple will use an A15 Bionic processor in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. The latter is expected to replace the tiny variant with a larger screen in the range. The A15 Bionic chip is found in the iPhone 13 series, which is currently available in India and other markets. The standard versions have a four-core GPU, whereas the Pro variants have a five-core GPU. Kuo did not specify the configurations Apple will offer in the iPhone 14 series.

The A16 chipset will be improved in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The next-generation Apple processor's specifications are unclear. The RAM in all four iPhone models will be 6GB. LPDDR5 RAM will be used in the Pro versions, while LPDDR4X RAM will be used in the non-Pro devices.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch screen. The notch is anticipated to be removed from Apple's Pro models. For the front camera and Face ID sensors, it will instead use a hole punch and a pill-shaped cutout.

The iPhone 14 series, like the iPhone 13, will have a triple-camera configuration. According to rumours, the iPhone 14 Pro variants will have a 48MP main camera sensor. We're still months away from going live. As a result, the reported iPhone 14 specifications should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Live TV

#mute