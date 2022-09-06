New Delhi: The iPhone 14 series will be available tomorrow, September 7. Several details about all four models have been leaked ahead of the official launch. According to one of the most recent reports, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will not be powered by the A16 Bionic chip. These models are said to have an improved version of the A15 Bionic chipset. To remind you, the entire iPhone 13 lineup includes an A15 Bionic chip.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be powered by an improved version of the A15 Bionic chipset, which we expect to be slightly better than the A15 Bionic that powers the iPhone 13 lineup. The iPhone 14 Pro models are now expected to include an A16 Bionic chipset.

The report does not explain why the less expensive iPhone 14 models will use a less powerful chipset rather than the A16 Bionic chip, but it is likely due to chip shortage issues that the entire tech industry is experiencing right now. Another reason could be the recent rise in component prices.

Perhaps Apple wants to keep the iPhone 14's price reasonable by using a slightly less powerful chip. Some reports claim that the iPhone 14 will cost the same as the iPhone 13, while others claim that the iPhone 14 will cost $50 less than the iPhone 13.

Apple is expected to introduce four new models in the lineup, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Typically, a new iPhone lineup includes a brand new chipset, but according to reports, this may not be the case this time.

In fact, based on rumours and leaks circulating on the internet, the iPhone 14 may not be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 13, which is already a good phone for the money. According to rumours, the iPhone 14 will have the same design as the iPhone 13, but with a larger battery, improved performance, and a better user experience. Camera improvements will be visible in the Pro models.