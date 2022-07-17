New Delhi: A CAD designer has posted 3D models of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These CAD models are supposed to be real-world scale and will influence the design of the forthcoming phones from all angles. Madmix also sells these CAD models on the CGTrader website. According to a recent report, the iPhone 14 series has begun trial production and is scheduled to enter commercial production in August 2022. Apple's new smartphone series is expected to debut on September 13 of this year.

Madmix, a CAD creator has released 3D models of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max online. These CAD models are believed to be life-size. Madmix is presently selling them for $48.30 on the CGTrader website (roughly Rs. 3,900). The models hint to the overall design of the iPhone 14 series. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 17 July: Check website, steps to redeem

Apple, according to reports, has begun trial production of the iPhone 14 series. According to reports, Apple plans to begin mass manufacturing of the iPhone 14 models this year by August. Because Apple serves the high-end and affluent markets, economists predict that inflation in fundamental commodities will have little influence on the tech giant's customer base. According to the research, despite a drop in total smartphone demand, iPhone sales remained high in July. The slowing sales of Apple iPhone models can be ascribed to buyers waiting for newer versions to be released. Read More: Govt pulls up edtech companies for mis-selling courses to parents, industry body responds

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, recently stated that based on a study he did, the iPhone 14 will sell more than its predecessor in China since some Chinese distributors, merchants, and scalpers are paying the largest prepaid deposit ever for the handset.

The iPhone 14 series is expected to be released on September 13 this year. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are expected to have 6.1-inch displays. The iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Max Pro will reportedly have a larger 6.7-inch display. The Pro models will also have a bigger camera module to accommodate the improved 48-megapixel sensor.