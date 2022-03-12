iPhone 14 Pro models may feature dual punch-hole display design

New Delhi: Now that Apple has released the more cheap iPhone SE 3, all eyes will be on this year's top models. The iPhone 14 series, which is expected to be released later this year, has already been leaked multiple times.

According to reports, Apple may abandon the notched display design in favour of a punch-hole display. The normal iPhone 14 model, on the other hand, may not receive the design improvement. According to popular display analyst Ross Young, the pill-shaped notch will be available on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In addition, the high-end iPhone models are believed to include a dual-hole design. The first will be a pill-shaped hole that will house the Face ID module, while the second will house the front camera for selfies. The vanilla variant may keep the notch design, as seen on the iPhone 13 series.

According to the quoted source, the iPhone 15 models that will be released next year will likewise include a twin punch-hole configuration, with the cut-out apparently being smaller than this year to provide consumers with more screen space. However, there is no word on how much Apple intends to cut it. According to the researcher, the cut out on the iPhone 14 Pro versions might be 5.631mm.

The expert believes that in the future, Apple may abandon the basic Face ID unit in favour of under-display facial authentication. As a result, there will be no front-facing hole for the Face ID module. Under-display Face ID, on the other hand, is projected to appear before 2023.

"This does necessitate a redesign of the panel for Face ID to operate at high accuracy," Young stated. "Perhaps the most essential area is changing the traditional Yb/MgAg cathode on top of the OLED stack, which is not very transmissive in the IR areas."

Young believes that instead of employing a "backside laser drilling," Apple may utilise a different pattern for the cathodes that drive the OLED pixels. Until now, Apple has reportedly finalised a single supplier for mass manufacturing, but under-display Face ID isn't expected to arrive anytime soon because Apple typically likes dual-source components to reduce costs and it still needs to find a solution to the aforementioned issue.

According to rumours, the iPhone 14 series will be available with up to 2TB of storage. The latest iPhone models are also expected to include 120Hz LTPO OLED displays. The regular model may have a 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models may have a 6.7-inch display. The A16 Bionic chip will most likely power these products.

