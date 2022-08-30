iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7: 5 key features to know

The iPhone 14 series will be available on September 7. While Apple hasn't revealed any details about the upcoming products, we do know that new iPhones are on the way. It is being said that the regular model will be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13, but the Pro variants will receive major changes. While most of the specifications are already available, here are some of the features that may pique your interest in the new versions. These could include Astrophotography, Satellite connectivity, and other technologies.

Five key features:

The new iPhones may finally include the Satellite connectivity feature that has been rumoured for a year. This year, Apple may include satellite capabilities in its new iPhones, which will aid in the reporting of major accidents in areas where cellular service is unavailable. According to Bloomberg, users may also get an emergency texting feature. This would be especially useful when travelling through the mountains or at sea.

Astrophotography mode is another feature that the iPhone 14 series is expected to have. Apple has sent out invitations for the event, and the banner has a space theme, implying that the new iPhone may include an Astrophotography feature in addition to the Satellite connectivity option. If this is true, one will be able to capture the moon or stars using their iPhone 14. However, the feature is unlikely to produce an immediate result. Of course, the exposure time will be longer, and the camera's internal processing will take longer to provide a higher overall quality image.

Apple has long been rumoured to offer an Always-On Display feature, which we may finally see with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is something that Android phone users have enjoyed for a long time, and iOS users may soon be able to use it as well. It is unknown how much battery power this feature will use. Apple may have taken steps to reduce battery drain. On September 7, we will learn more about it.

The iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a significant upgrade over last year's models' 12-megapixel sensors. Analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo also speculated that the new camera could include autofocus, which would provide users with higher-quality images than the fixed-focus camera found in current iPhones.

Are you sick of seeing wider notched displays? The new iPhone 14 Pro models are said to have a punch-hole display design, and Apple isn't expected to remove any Face ID sensors. By 2022, most Android phones will have a punch-hole display. This provides more screen space and a better viewing experience for the content.