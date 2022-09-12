iPhone 14 to be available at a discounted rate of Rs 53,900, but here's the catch

New Delhi: Apple has recently launched its latest iPhone 14 series in India, with prices starting at Rs 79,900. However, if you meet all of the requirements, you can get it for a very low price. The iPhone 14 is available from Apple's authorised retailer, India iStore, for Rs 53,900. Although there is no flat discount on the new iPhone, there are some bank and exchange offers that bring the price of the iPhone 14 down. Everything you need to know is right here.

The new iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 79,900 on the India iStore, but it also includes a Rs 5,000 cashback offer on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. There is also an additional Rs 3,000 exchange bonus. All of this brings the price down to Rs 71,900. Those who own an iPhone 11 will now be able to purchase the iPhone 14 for Rs 53,900. In exchange for an iPhone 11, the seller is offering Rs 18,000 off. However, in order to receive a substantial discount, your device must be in good working order. On the India iStore website, people can also look at exchange offers for other phones.

This is hardly surprising. Apple's official online store promises a discount ranging from Rs 2,200 to Rs 58,730 for exchanging your current device. If you have an iPhone to trade in, you will most likely get a better deal on Apple's official website. All you have to do is go to the official site, find the iPhone 14 listing, and check the Trade-in section for the exchange amount for your current phone.

A Rs 5,000 bank cashback offer will also be available on Flipkart and Amazon. Both e-commerce platforms have different exchange offers. If the iPhone 14 is not available at a lower price, you can purchase the iPhone 13, as both are very similar and have no significant differences.

The iPhone 13 is available in India starting at Rs 69,900. However, you can get this iPhone for a lot less money during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale or the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Both sales events will begin in the coming days or weeks.