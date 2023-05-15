topStoriesenglish2608243
iPhone 15, 15 Plus May Feature 48mp Camera Like Pro Models

Last year, Apple introduced a 48-megapixel camera lens on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 12:29 PM IST|Source: IANS

San Francisco: Apple's lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models launching later this year will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel rear camera lens.

According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, these models featuring a 48-megapixel camera will use a three-stacked sensor that can capture more light for enhanced image quality, reports MacRumors.

However, as per the recent supply chain checks, Pu believes that the stacked sensor may face yielding issues, potentially causing production delays for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

As of now, the devices are currently set to launch in September, the report said.

Last year, Apple introduced a 48-megapixel camera lens on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Users can shoot 48-megapixel ProRAW photos with the lens, which retains more detail in the image file for greater editing flexibility.

Meanwhile, Apple sold iPhones worth $51.3 billion in its March quarter, a record for the company, and iPhone 14 and 14 plus continued to delight users with their long-lasting battery and advanced camera, the company's CEO Tim Cook has said.

According to him, iPhone 14 Pro users continue to rave about the most powerful camera system ever in an iPhone.

