iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro leaks reveal increase in price, feature differences, USB C-port

Ahead of the launch of Apple's premium smartphones, several leaks have revealed that the smartphone maker may go for a price hike besides differences in features. Famous Apple tipster and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the smartphone maker plans to replace the lightning port with USB-C ports for all iPhone 15 models ahead of EU enforcement. This will also mark in difference in the performance of the devices. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will come with USB-C ports. Various reports suggested that iPhone, iPhone Plus of the iPhone 15 series will have a different USB-C port compared to the iPhone Pro variants.

Ming-Chi Kuo reported that 2H23 new high-end iPhones' wired transfer speed is likely to improve. "My latest survey indicates all 2H23 new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones (15 & 15 15 Plus) still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning," Kuo said.

The Apple analyst predicted that iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. This specification upgrade will lead to improved wired transfer and video output user experience.

"This spec upgrade and the new trend will drive Apple ecosystem's demand for high-speed transfer chips and competitors' imitation (almost all Android phones currently only support USB 2.0), and it's also conducive to the growth of the high-speed transfer IC design industry," he said.

Earlier, Kuo claimed that Apple was planning to replace the clickable volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons for iPhone 15 Pro models. He had said that the buttons could function just like the iPhone 7's solid-state home button, which users can't physically press but vibrates in response to touch. (Photo Credit: RjeyTech Twitter)