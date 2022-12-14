iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro leaks reveal it will be the most costlier iPhone ever; Check its cost in India, US, USA

New Delhi: Given that the new iPhones were just introduced a few weeks ago and the iPhone 15 series launch is still over a year away, the pricing of the iPhone 15 Ultra has been leaked online, which may surprise you. Every year, a few weeks after the release of the most recent model, leaks for the following year's iPhones begin to circulate online. The same is true for the iPhone 15 series. However, the price leak is not what one may anticipate so soon.

LeaksApplePro's sources claim that the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a starting price of $1,299 when it launches. According to some sources, Apple intends to rename the iPhone Pro Max variant to just iPhone Ultra. The corporation wants to demonstrate that this will provide the finest of everything, so be prepared to anticipate a significant price hike. (Also Read: iPhones and iPad users' ATTENTION! You can download THIRD-PARTY apps soon; Deets inside)

The price of the iPhone 15 Ultra will reportedly be $1,299 since, according to the sources, Apple will raise the price by $200 in comparison to the previous model. When converted, this comes to about Rs 1,07,330 in India. However, don't anticipate it to cost the same in the Indian market; the price will be significantly higher due to custom duty fees and other factors. (Also Read: Smartphones ruining life of MARRIED COUPLES! THIS survey shows Shocking and BIG revelation; Details here)

Recall that the iPhone 14 Pro Max was initially released in India at Rs. 1,39,900, while the identical model was sold in the US for $1,099 (around Rs 90,810).

"The new iPhone will cost more money. even here in the USA. Year after year, Apple's margins have decreased. The straw that broke the camel's back was increased manufacturing costs and inflation, which causes the value of the company's cash in the bank to decrease "According to the leaker on Twitter.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro models will include the new Dynamic Island feature that was first exhibited on the iPhone 14 Pro models. In contrast to the iPhone 14, which has an outdated appearance, it is also being reported that the ordinary model will also come with this capability. In essence, this indicates that all of the iPhones from the upcoming generation will feature a punch-hole display.

Since Apple has historically limited its ProMotion technology to more expensive models, the standard model will continue to lack support for it. ProMotion resembles the LTPO technology used on Android smartphones. Depending on the content, it can automatically alter the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. This preserves battery life. So, it's likely that the iPhone 15 Pro will have it.

According to rumours, Apple will continue to offer the older chipset with the less expensive models and the more recent one with the Pro ones. The Pro and Ultra variants are most likely to employ the new Apple A17 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may include Apple's A15 chipset.