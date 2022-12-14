Smartphones ruining life of MARRIED COUPLES! THIS survey shows Shocking and BIG revelation; Details here

New Delhi: Gone are the days when people engage in physical activity, now the virtual world dominates the majority as the internet now controls all aspects of life. People can advance in nearly all aspects of life by using the internet. It can connect people from all over the world and build communities. It's a fantastic way to share and obtain knowledge, and it's accessible practically anywhere. It's a terrific way to exchange information around the world and save time because it's quick, accessible, and affordable.

The world has become smaller because you no longer need to waste time looking for information; it is now readily available on your computer and smartphone displays. But the recent study shows shocking revelations. According to the study, excessive smartphone use is destroying married couples' relationships in India.

The "Switch Off" study polled almost 2,000 consumers in several Indian cities. The survey was carried out by Cybermedia Research with support from the Vivo smartphone company. Approximately 89 percent of respondents claim they spend less time than they would like to have casual conversations with their loved ones.

Surprisingly, 88 percent of the respondents said that using their smartphones excessively was ruining their relationships. According to the study, there were no appreciable differences in smartphone usage between men and women, with respondents reporting an average daily usage of 4.7 hours. Couples find it challenging to have meaningful conversations and spend quality time together due to the rise in smartphone use.

In fact, 90 percent of respondents indicated they would prefer to spend more time during their free time having meaningful conversations with their spouse, while 88 percent claimed they use their smartphone during this time.

The majority of respondents interacted with their smartphones within 15 minutes of waking up, which is another worrying figure from the survey. Just 52 percent of people were involved in the previous year. In fact, 28 percent of those surveyed acknowledged using their phone between 5 and 10 minutes after waking up.

In response to the report, Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy at Vivo India, said "Although there is no denying the importance of smartphones in modern life, users must nevertheless exercise caution when using them excessively. We strive to emphasise the value of spending time with our loved ones as a responsible brand because that is what leisure time truly means."