iPhone 15 Price Cut; Now Available At This Price On Flipkart: Check How Deal Works

New Delhi: In a fantastic start to 2024, Flipkart is offering a remarkable deal on the iPhone 15, making it an ideal time for those eyeing the latest Apple device. As part of their New Year 2024 discount offer, the e-commerce giant is providing substantial discounts, bringing down the iPhone 15's price to an enticing Rs 69,999.

iPhone 15 New Year 2024 Discount Details:

The iPhone 15 is currently featured on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 73,999, marking the lowest price available at the moment. Considering Apple initially priced the phone at Rs 79,999 in India, this deal offers a notable Rs 6,000 discount. (Also Read: Important Changes Coming To WhatsApp Backups: Soon You Will...)

Additional Offers:

For those using HDFC bank credit cards, there's an extra discount of Rs 4,000, effectively lowering the iPhone 15's price to an attractive Rs 69,999. This exclusive offer is visible on Flipkart's mobile version. (Also Read: Govt Appoints Arvind Panagariya As Chairman Of 16th Finance Commission; Check All About Him)

Exchange Offers:

Customers can leverage exchange offers to obtain the iPhone 15 at an even more budget-friendly price. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal of up to Rs 37,500.