iPhone 15 Pro Max Gets Massive Discount On THIS Platform, Check Bank Offer, Exchange Deal

iPhone 15 Pro Max Discount In India: Following the launch of the Apple iPhone 16 series, Amazon is offering a lucrative deal on the iPhone 15 Pro Max for the 256GB variant in India. So, if you plan to buy an iPhone, this is the right time to grab the deal. Meanwhile, users can also take advantage of the exchange offer, which further reduces the cost of the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the country.

The e-commerce giant Amazon is currently selling the iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB) at an amazing discount of just Rs 67,555. To recall, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which debuted in 2023, is originally priced at Rs 1,59,900. It is offered in Black Titanium colour and is now being sold at a steep discount.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Amazon Price Break Up

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,59,900 on Amazon, but a 16 per cent discount lowers it to Rs 1,34,900. You can save up to Rs 60,600 by exchanging an old device in good condition, bringing the price down to Rs 74,300. Adding further, using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get you an extra discount of up to Rs 6,475, reducing the final price to Rs 67,555.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 2796x1290 pixels and a pixel density of 460 ppi, delivering clear and vibrant visuals.

It boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability in various conditions. It is powered by the hexa-core Apple A17 Bionic processor and equipped with a 4441 mAh battery, the device offers efficient performance and long battery life.

On the optics front, the triple-camera system includes a 48 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12 MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 12 MP shooter at the front.

It comes with several storage options, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, giving users ample space for their needs. The iPhone runs on iOS 17, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a user-friendly interface. For connectivity, the handset supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.

The iPhone also includes various sensors like Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, and proximity sensor, enhancing its overall functionality.