iPhone 15 Pro series won’t have physical SIM slot? Check other exciting features Apple could launch soon

New Delhi: Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models could be launched with no physical SIM slots, as the tech giant could only offer support for eSIM in the upcoming range of its smartphones.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are pegged to be launched in 2023. According to a report by the Brazilian website, Blog do iPhone, Apple could launch the two smartphones without a physical SIM slot.

Both devices will only provide support for eSIM cards for connectivity. The smartphones are expected to provide support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The move will help Apple in improving the water-resistance of the smartphone.

As of now, it’s unclear if the non-Pro models in Apple iPhone 15 range will also depend entirely on eSIM tech or might continue to sport physical SIM card slots. Notably, Apple had introduced support for eSIM on its iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max.

Another new feature that could be introduced with the iPhone 15 model is a periscope lens that is expected to significantly improve the optical zoom of cameras.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 14 lineup with up to 2 TB of storage. The tech giant is said to be adopting the QLC flash storage for next year’s iPhone. The newer storage technology will help Apple increase the capacity of the iPhone 14 series to 2 TB. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 26: Here’s how to avail free rewards

Moreover, the iPhone 14 could be launched with a new 48MP camera lens, followed by a periscope lens in 2023. IANS reported that the two camera upgrades will boost Taiwanese manufacturer Largan Precision`s market share, revenue, and profit. Also Read: Global economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for the first time: Report

Live TV

#mute