iPhone 16 Launch Price In India, Apple Discontinues iPhone 13, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Event 2024

iPhone 16 Launch Price In India: Apple has discontinued three popular iPhone models after the launch of the iPhone 16 series in California, along with the AirPods 4 and Watch Series 10, at its “Glowtime” event on September 9.

This decision was announced during the 2024 mega event, leaving users shocked after the iPhone 16 Series launch. The three models that have been discontinued include the iPhone 13, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will replace the iPhone 15 flagship.

Apple Discontinues iPhone 15 Pro Models, iPhone 13

The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 are now unavailable on Apple’s website. However, their sales will continue until stocks run out on e-commerce websites and in retail stores. It is important to note that the prices of the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models have been reduced by Rs 10,000. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 16 Launch: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus Get Massive Discounts; Check New Price)

Apple Discontinues iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Plus

Earlier, the tech giant also stopped selling the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Plus after the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Adding further, the sale of the iPhone 13 Pro and Mini models was halted, leaving only the base model available, which has now also been discontinued following the iPhone 14 launch.

iPhone 16 Launch Price in India:

In India, the iPhone 16 is priced at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus is available for Rs 89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900, and the top-tier iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,44,900.