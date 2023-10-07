Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check Top Deals On Apple iPhones

New Delhi: The eagerly anticipated Great Indian Festival Sale is back on Amazon. It has now gone live for Prime subscribers and is scheduled to start on October 8 for others.

The industry leader in e-commerce is providing enticing discounts and significant savings on a range of products, including smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and other electronic devices. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Moto G32's Price SLASHED; Now Get It Under Rs 10,000)

Interestingly, the sale is giving enormous savings on iPhone 13 and 14, despite the fact that Apple fans typically wait until the sale to buy their desired iPhones. Let's have a look at the offers provided by the leading e-commerce site during the sale. (Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Live For These Members: Check Top Deals On Smartphones Under Rs 20,000)

Here are the prices for the following iPhones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, per a report by The Hindu.

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Offers On Apple iPhones

The iPhone 13 will be listed at Rs 52,499. Apple iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 61,999 and iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro are listed at Rs 70,999 and RS 1,19,990, respectively.