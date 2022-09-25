iPhone can point out songs with a single tap, here's how

New Delhi: Did you know that your iPhone can recognise songs playing anywhere in your vicinity with a single tap? The feature has been available for a few years and is part of Apple's integration with Shazam, a music-recognition service that it purchased in 2018.

This means you don't even need to download the Shazam app, according to CNBC.

It is simple to set up in three steps:

1.) On your iPhone, go to "Settings."

2.) Select "Control Center."

3.) Under "More," scroll down and tap the green '+' button next to "Music Recognition.

Now, whenever you hear music that you want to identify, simply swipe down from the top-right of your screen – or from the bottom if you have an iPhone with a Home button – to open Control Center and then tap the Shazam button.

Your iPhone will "listen" for a few seconds before displaying the artist and title at the top of the screen. It will also save a history of the songs you've identified for later reference.

