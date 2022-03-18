iPhone Holi Exchange Offer: iPhone 12 available at as low as Rs 24,900; Check out the exchange offers on iPhone 13, iPhone 11

New Delhi: Apple's iPhone is the most desired smartphone in the Indian market and among Indian consumers. Because most people prefer the iPhone, it is also one of the safest devices to give as a gift. If you want to buy a new iPhone this year, Holi is a fantastic time because there are some extremely attractive iPhone offers on sale right now. The iPhone 13 is available for as little as Rs 53,300, and the iPhone 12 is available for as low as Rs 24,900 in one offer. During this Holi season, buyers can also take advantage of many exchanges and bank deals on the iPhone 11.

Aptronix, an Apple authorised reseller in India, is offering a flat Rs 9,900 discount on the iPhone 12 together with an exchange offer that could potentially reduce the iPhone 12's worth to Rs 24,900. First and foremost, there is a Rs 9,900 flat reduction on the iPhone 12, bringing the smartphone's price down to Rs 56,000 for the 64GB edition. Buyers can get a Rs 5,000 cashback if they use an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI credit card, bringing the total price down to Rs 51,000.

In addition, the reseller says that if users trade an iPhone 11 for a new iPhone 12, they will receive a maximum exchange value of Rs 23,100. If you want to trade in your iPhone 11 for a new iPhone 12, you may get the iPhone 12 for Rs 27,900. Furthermore, Aptronix will provide a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus for individuals who replace their previous smartphone, bringing the price down to Rs 24,900 for a new iPhone 12.

According to the website, iPhone 12 owners will also receive discount e-vouchers worth Rs 5,000 with the purchase of the iPhone 12. It is unknown what these vouchers will consist of.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is currently available on Amazon for Rs 74,900, down from Rs 79,900. Besides that, shoppers will get a Rs 6,000 discount if they buy the iPhone 13 with an SBI credit card. Additionally, purchasers can get an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,600 on the iPhone 13 on Amazon. The exchange value, however, will vary depending on the condition of the previous smartphone. These discounts are available on all varieties of the vanilla iPhone 13 on Amazon, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage. On Amazon, iPhone 13 buyers can also get no-cost EMI on specified bank credit cards.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11, one of the oldest iPhones in the market right now, is available on Amazon for Rs 49,900. Buyers can get a Rs 4,000 instant discount on SBI credit cards, bringing the total price down to Rs 45,900. Furthermore, Amazon is offering up to Rs 13,750 in exchange for the iPhone 11. When all of these incentives are combined, the smartphone's price will be reduced to Rs 32,150. The worth of your phone will be determined by the condition of the old phone you are trading in.

