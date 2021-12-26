iPhone SE 2022 to have THESE features: All you need to know

New Delhi: The iPhone SE 3 has been rumoured for a long time and has even had analysts talking! Apple has yet to make an official announcement on this front, but rumours about the iPhone SE 3 5G have been circulating. The major addition to this small iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone SE 2022, is reported to have a 5G connection.

Most likely, the iPhone SE 2022/iPhone SE 3/iPhone SE 5G will be a minor update to the iPhone SE 2020. Customers who appreciate the compact proportions of the current iPhone SE and older iPhone 6 models will likely have another opportunity to acquire a new iPhone with a comparable size.

-First and foremost, the name. In 2022, the iPhone SE could be renamed the iPhone SE 2022, iPhone SE 5G, or iPhone SE 3. Given that Apple refers to the present model as the "new" iPhone SE, we predict the 2022 model will bear a similar name.

-The 5G processor from the iPhone 13 is believed to be the most substantial change. The A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 could be used in this phone, allowing for 5G connectivity and similar performance levels.

-While the 5G chip will be a new addition to the iPhone SE 2022, the rest of the device is expected to remain identical. That means the Touch ID fingerprint scanner will be paired with the same 4.7-inch display.

-It's likely that the 4.7-inch display will keep its IPS LCD panel with True Tone technology. The display is believed to be surrounded by thick bezels.

-Unlike more pricier iPhone models, the iPhone SE 2022 is predicted to continue with the Touch ID system rather than embracing the Face ID method.

-Apple is likely to keep the same camera sensors as well. That indicates a 12MP main rear camera and a 7MP front camera could be included.

-The new iPhone SE is expected to keep the same battery capacity as the previous model, as well as the Lightning connection. This time, though, there will be no in-box charger.

-The iPhone SE 2022 is predicted to have IP67 water and dust protection, wireless charging, dual speakers, and compatibility for up to six years of iOS updates, among other things.

Note that all of this is based on rumours and leaks, and Apple has not confirmed any of the details.

