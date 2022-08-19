New Delhi: If you are an iPhone enthusiast, this could be your chance. Apple's iPhone SE 2020 is available for Rs 15,000. Yes! It is real. The well-known online retailer Flipkart has offered the iPhone SE 2020 model with exchange bonuses and discount offers. This phone has an iPhone 8-like appearance and an iPhone XR-like camera configuration. Additionally, it has a conventional fingerprint scanner. Let's know more about this intriguing offer.

Flipkart's offer on iPhone SE

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 64 GB variant originally costs Rs 39,900, however, it is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 30,499 with a 23 percent discount. The e-commerce company is also providing Rs 17,000 for the exchange of old phones. On Flipkart, the Apple iPhone SE 2020 is currently available for a total discount of Rs 26,401. After combining all the offers, one can get the iPhone into their hand for just Rs 13,499. (Also Read: iPhone 12 available under Rs. 50,000! Here's how to get this exciting deal)

Specs of iPhone SE

Apple's iPhone SE 2020 was released in 2020 with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and an A13 Bionic chipset. The display has large bezels, and the circular home button incorporates a fingerprint scanner. The iPhone SE 2020 sports a 7-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, as well as a 12-megapixel rear camera. The phone has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. (Also Read: Female game testers experienced sexual harassment? Nintendo launches probe)

Here's the step-by-step guide to buying iPhone SE 2020 64 GB variant for under Rs 15,000.

- Open the Flipkart app or visit the official website of www.Flipkart.com.

- Go to the search menu and search Apple iPhone SE.

- Select colour and variant of the phone.

- Click on the 'Buy with exchange' option if you have to exchange your old phone.

- Click on the Buy now option. Complete the payment.

You can use the appropriate card while making a payment to avail the benefit of the bank's discount offer.