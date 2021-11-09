iPhone Users Alert! Apple iPhone 13 won’t be available until February 2022, here’s why

New Delhi: According to the latest reports, the iPhone 13 will not be available until February. Apple is attempting to alleviate the processor bottleneck, but the new iPhone 13 may remain in short supply until February 2022, despite its best efforts. So far, Apple has been unable to meet demand for the iPhone 13, and this is unlikely to change in the coming months.

The information comes from Digitimes, and it states that chip supply bottlenecks are beginning to ease. Manufacturers are ramping up production, and by February 2022, the situation should be back to normal, with Apple finally meeting global demand for the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone 13 series has been difficult to come by in several areas, with most outlets having limited availability. The problem has largely been seen in the United States and other Western markets. Apple, on the other hand, has skillfully compensated for the chip scarcity and limited the impact compared to its competitors.

According to reports, TSMC is producing Apple chips and has set aside a section of its production line for iPhones. Even so, it's been reported that some older chips are in low supply.

The iPhone 13 series has been around for a while, and there are four models this year, just like last year, in varying pricing ranges. Additionally, Apple continues to market the iPhone 12 series, which includes four different variants. The iPhone 12 series has seen increased demand this holiday season due to decreased costs (more so with the festive discounts involved). '

The iPhone 13 Mini is currently the most affordable iPhone 13 model, with prices starting at INR 69,900 in India. This year, Apple increased the storage capacity of all base models to 128GB while keeping the cost roughly similar. Except for new cameras, a larger battery, and a modestly redesigned design, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are basically comparable to the iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max also sport a 120Hz ProMotion display, updated camera sensors, a dedicated macro camera mode, and ProRes video capture capabilities.

