हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
App Store

iPhone users, Alert! Apple will soon remove several apps from App Store, here’s why

Apple will remove outdated apps from the App Store. 

iPhone users, Alert! Apple will soon remove several apps from App Store, here’s why

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple is likely cracking down on apps that no longer receive updates. In an email sent to affected developers titled "App Improvement Notice", Apple warned it will remove apps from the App Store that haven`t been "updated in a significant amount of time" and gives developers just 30 days to update them, reports The Verge.

"You can keep this app available for new users to discover and download from the App Store by submitting an update for review in 30 days," the tech giant wrote in the email.

"If no update is submitted in 30 days, the app will be removed from sale," it added.

While Apple will remove the outdated apps from the App Store, any previously downloaded apps will remain on users` devices.

A number of app makers, like Protopop Games developer Robert Kabwe, have expressed their concerns about the change. Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman in US: IMF chief Gita Gopinath discusses 'challenging times' with FM

Kabwe said on Twitter that Apple is threatening to remove his fully-functional game, Motivoto, because it has not been updated since March 2019. Also Read: Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor says he was forced to buy Rs 2 crore painting from Priyanka Gandhi

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
App StoreAppleIOSApple iPhone
Next
Story

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, April 24: Get free gifts by following simple steps

Must Watch

PT43S

Attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya